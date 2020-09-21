SIX (SIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $100,780.00

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. SIX has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $100,780.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIX has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SIX token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00220056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00084665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.01390560 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00192776 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

