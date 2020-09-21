SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Receives $10.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 837,590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SITE Centers by 27.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 62,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period.

SITC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

