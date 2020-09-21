SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.52

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 40775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

The stock has a market cap of $14.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.21.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

