SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0519 on Top Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, DragonEX, IDEX and Kucoin. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $44.18 million and approximately $647,426.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00221921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00083178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01416550 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00192823 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,948,187 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liqui, Kucoin, DragonEX, IDEX, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

