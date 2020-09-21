Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (OTCMKTS:SINC) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs Corp (OTCMKTS:SINC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.10. Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic pallets for aluminum cans.

