Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $107,233.72

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $107,233.72 and $67,932.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00449295 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024659 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012977 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005619 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001700 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,340,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,754 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

