SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,712,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,080,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 807,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,808,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,838,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

