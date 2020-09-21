Silent Notary (SNTR) Trading Down 36.3% Over Last 7 Days

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Hotbit. Silent Notary has a market cap of $84,208.22 and $6,372.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00216781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00083007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.01381096 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00191288 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit, DDEX, DEx.top and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

