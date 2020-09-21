Sierra Wireless’ (SWIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWIR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $384.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $91,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

