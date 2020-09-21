Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.80 Million

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report sales of $155.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.90 million and the lowest is $153.51 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $155.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $640.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.74 million to $648.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $695.52 million, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $707.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.78 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.