Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Shares Gap Down to $40.26

Shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $37.25. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.