SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth about $11,199,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth about $7,917,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,532,000 after acquiring an additional 623,357 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth about $4,217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,573,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 378,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.