Scry.info Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.33 million and $125,459.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00221921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00083178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01416550 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00192823 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.