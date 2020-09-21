Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 187,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Progenity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of PROG stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98. Progenity has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($6.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($5.28). The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progenity will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progenity in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Progenity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Progenity Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.