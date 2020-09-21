Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Axonics Modulation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,668 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,883,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after buying an additional 174,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after buying an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after buying an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,008,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,871,360.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,348 over the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

