Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 37,629 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,629 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.