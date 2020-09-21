Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 36,838 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,838 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $87.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $101.73. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,350 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

