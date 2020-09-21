Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $81.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

