Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216,960 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $300.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.88. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $312.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.7065 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

