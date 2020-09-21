Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FMC by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 70,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of FMC by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $110.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

