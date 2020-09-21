Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,552 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $4,332,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,264 shares of company stock valued at $95,458,016 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.80.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $469.96 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $499.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

