Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 23.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $273.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.18.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $18,548,040 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

