Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.65 Million in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of RAPT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Karen C. Lam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $30,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,735 shares in the company, valued at $445,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Giordano sold 19,013 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $634,463.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,002.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $129,081 and sold 25,888 shares worth $831,139. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RAPT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $37.45 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $916.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

