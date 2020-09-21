Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of J2 Global at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in J2 Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after buying an additional 1,125,474 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $14,583,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,159.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 725,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,287,000 after buying an additional 151,923 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,729,000 after buying an additional 145,997 shares during the period.
Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.
JCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.
In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
J2 Global Company Profile
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
Further Reading: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.