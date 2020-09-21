Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of J2 Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in J2 Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after buying an additional 1,125,474 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $14,583,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,159.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 725,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,287,000 after buying an additional 151,923 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,729,000 after buying an additional 145,997 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.