Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $27.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -106.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,337 shares of company stock worth $2,553,533. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

