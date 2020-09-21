Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 187.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

HAE stock opened at $82.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $446,324.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

