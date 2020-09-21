Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,395,013 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 372.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

