Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 110,829 GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 110,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 462,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 3.05. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. On average, analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $74,284.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,504.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,548 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.