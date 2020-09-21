Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,227 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 194.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

