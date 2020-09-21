Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 37,644 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 649.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 164,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 238,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,496 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of L stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

