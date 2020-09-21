Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,719 Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAXN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 420,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 393,252 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 345,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,339,000 after acquiring an additional 260,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $82.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,199 shares of company stock valued at $285,999 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAXN. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

