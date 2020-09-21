Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 9300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

About Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company primarily explores for graphite and molybdenum properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

