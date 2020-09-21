Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $124.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $142.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,352,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Saia by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Saia by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,743,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 343.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,390 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

