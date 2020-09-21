Ruff (RUFF) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.84 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. Ruff has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $752,443.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00221921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00083178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01416550 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00192823 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.