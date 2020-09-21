Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 382.60 ($5.00).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 564 ($7.37) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 357 ($4.66) target price (down from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of RR traded down GBX 9.75 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 180.15 ($2.35). 20,708,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 803.20 ($10.50). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 321.63.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £982.08 ($1,283.26). Insiders acquired 1,194 shares of company stock valued at $294,612 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.