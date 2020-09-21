Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $60,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,306,000 after purchasing an additional 414,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $38,901.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $133,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,997 shares of company stock worth $69,095,309. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku stock opened at $160.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $185.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

