RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Shares Gap Down to $4.79

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.30. RigNet shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 10 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.
RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 121.61% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter.
About RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)
RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.
