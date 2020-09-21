RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Shares Gap Down to $4.79

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.30. RigNet shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 10 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 121.61% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RigNet by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 888,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RigNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RigNet by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 63,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RigNet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of RigNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

