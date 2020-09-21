Reviewing Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) and Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) and Acme United (NYSE:ACU) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Acme United pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Acme United has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Acme United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing 13.71% 18.50% 13.90% Acme United 4.32% 11.55% 5.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Acme United shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Acme United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Simpson Manufacturing and Acme United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpson Manufacturing 0 2 0 0 2.00 Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $81.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.26%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than Acme United.

Risk & Volatility

Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acme United has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Acme United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing $1.14 billion 3.72 $133.98 million $2.98 32.66 Acme United $142.46 million 0.55 $5.51 million N/A N/A

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Acme United.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats Acme United on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products. It also provides connectors for cross laminated timber, mid-rise steel construction, wood framing, decking, and cold formed steel applications; fasteners, which include various nails, and screws and staples for decking, subfloors, drywall, and roofing applications; and fiber reinforced cementitious mortar products. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitates the specification, selection, and use of its products. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Chile, and internationally. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. The company also provides fixed blade, folding knives, line of sight cutting tools, and tactical tools under the Camillus brand name; fishing tools and knives, as well as cut and puncture resistant gloves, telescopic landing nets, net containment systems, and fishing gaffs under the Cuda brand name; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name. In addition, it offers first aid kits, refills, and safety products under the First Aid Only brand; portable eyewash solutions and over-the-counter medications, including active ingredients aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen under the PhysiciansCare brand; and bodily fluid and spill clean-up solutions under the Spill Magic brand, as well as through Pac-Kit brand. The company sells its products directly and through its independent manufacturer representatives to wholesale, contract, and retail stationery distributors; office supply super stores; school supply distributors; industrial distributors; wholesale florists; mass market and ecommerce retailers; and hardware chains, as well as sells a selection of products through its websites. The company was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

