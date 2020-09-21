Reviewing Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) & Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qorvo and Ameri’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.24 billion 4.51 $334.33 million $5.71 22.42 Ameri $39.92 million 0.16 -$5.60 million N/A N/A

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Ameri.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qorvo and Ameri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 4 19 0 2.83 Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qorvo currently has a consensus target price of $129.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Qorvo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Ameri.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Ameri shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 12.05% 16.10% 10.76% Ameri -16.20% -49.79% -22.00%

Summary

Qorvo beats Ameri on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

