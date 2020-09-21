Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post sales of $2.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,358 shares of company stock worth $13,746,268. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. 12,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,821. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

