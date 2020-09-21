Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.44 million.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.15-3.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

