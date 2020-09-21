Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.15-3.45 EPS.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

