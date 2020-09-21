Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.02 million.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.15-3.45 EPS.

RCII opened at $28.47 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

