Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 103501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

