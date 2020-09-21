Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Compass Point lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

RDFN opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $5,285,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $200,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,431,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,181.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,630 shares of company stock worth $12,479,704. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $697,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 5.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

