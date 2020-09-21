Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/19/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/15/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/8/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/15/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.55. 7,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 137.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

