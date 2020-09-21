Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hannover Re (HNR1)

Hannover Re (FRA: HNR1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/21/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €126.40 ($148.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/7/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €167.00 ($196.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Hannover Re had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/6/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Hannover Re had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/5/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded down €2.90 ($3.41) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €131.60 ($154.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,653 shares. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €142.59 and a 200 day moving average of €143.80.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

