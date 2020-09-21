Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rackspace Technology (RXT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) recently:

9/1/2020 – Rackspace Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00.

8/31/2020 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $17.80. 17,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,173. Rackspace Technology, Inc has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.75.

Get Rackspace Technology Inc alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.