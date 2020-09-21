Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASML (ASML)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASML (NASDAQ: ASML):

9/17/2020 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2020 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2020 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2020 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

8/1/2020 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2020 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

7/29/2020 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/28/2020 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $322.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $355.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get ASML Holding NV alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 571.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.