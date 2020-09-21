Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASML (ASML)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASML (NASDAQ: ASML):
- 9/17/2020 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/9/2020 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/3/2020 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/1/2020 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 8/1/2020 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/31/2020 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “
- 7/29/2020 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/28/2020 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $322.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ASML stock opened at $355.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.
