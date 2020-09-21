RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RP. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

Shares of RP opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $305,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,636.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,158 shares of company stock worth $35,488,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RealPage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

