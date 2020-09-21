RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RP. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.
Shares of RP opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.
In related news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $305,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,636.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,158 shares of company stock worth $35,488,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RealPage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
About RealPage
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
